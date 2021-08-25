West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI calls deceased BJP cadre’s brother with evidences

Kolkata: The CBI initiated probe on alleged murders and rape in post-poll violence cases. The deceased BJP worker Avijit Sarkar’s brother Bishwajit Sarkar on Wednesday reached the CBI office with all case related documents and video evidences.

The CBI had asked Bishwajit to identify the three officers of Kolkata Police Homicide Department, who had allegedly told Bishwajit that they cannot start a probe against a sitting Trinamool Congress MLA.

Notably, all the three officers along with all the four Joint Directors in-charge of the Special Investigating Units were present at the CBI office today while Bishwajit visited the CBI office.

It can be recalled that on the poll result day on May 2, Avijit was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in central Kolkata’s Beliaghata and police allegedly refused to take complaints by his brother.

Meanwhile, the agency had set up four Special Investigation Units (SIU) comprising senior Joint Directors/head of zones for supervision of investigation in various zones to investigate the murder and rape cases as per Calcutta High Court’s directions. The team 195 members will go to the respective zones allocated to them namely Kolkata, South Bengal, North Bengal and Western Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that most of the officers are from other states including Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Patna, Ranchi and Dehradun, Bhubaneswar and other locations and from Kolkata there are only two officers.

According to CBI sources, in order to avoid the previous experience, where there was much political interference during the probe of the Tapashi Malik case in Singur, officers have been brought from outside Kolkata.

“Only two SP rank officers are there from Kolkata in SIU-A and D zones, who are Jal Singh Meena, SP ACB and Jayadevan ASP,” said the sources.

