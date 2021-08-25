West Bengal: Anti-corruption branch DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh to supervise post-poll violence

Kolkata: Police from the district submitted reports on post-poll violence to CBI at CGO complex in Kolkata.

According to CBI sources, a day after the four teams of the CBI had started their investigation on 43 post-poll violence matters including 29 rapes and 12 murders, the police from all the districts on Tuesday had visited the CGO complex and submitted the reports on post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption branch DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the main man behind Narada scam, coal and cow smuggling cases investigations in Bengal, was given additional charge in Special Crime Branch on Tuesday to supervise post-poll violence case, which has been investigated by the CBI under the instruction of Calcutta High Court.

“CBI team will visit the districts soon to look into the other cases in connection with the post-poll violence case,” said the CBI sources.

It can be recalled that on Monday the CBI team had visited deceased BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar’s residence and his elder brother Bishwajit Sarkar was taken to CGO complex to record his statement.

Notably, Abhijit Sarkar was killed on May 2 during the post-poll violence. Two autopsy was done on Abhijit and a DNA test was also conducted on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

