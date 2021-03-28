West Bengal polls: Day after voting, TMC workers accused of attacking a girl and her family

Kolkata: At a time when the West Bengal Chief Minister is urging that after the poll results are announced on May 2, the people will celebrate another Holi with green gulal, on the other side the BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video on social media where a young girl is alleging that she along with her father and uncle has been beaten up by the TMC workers.

“The TMC workers were beating my uncle and when my father tried to restrict the TMC workers they started hitting my father and then when the rest of the family members went to rescue them they even beaten us for which my eye got swollen,” claimed the girl stating that she is the resident of Dum Dum.

It can be recalled that a political slugfest had started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress after a BJP worker and his 85-year-old mother were allegedly beaten by miscreants who entered her house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last month.

Though the grandson of the elderly lady claimed that her son had only beaten up her, the octogenarian alleged that “My son has been beaten because he works for the BJP. Two people pushed me. My son has injuries on his head and hands. I can neither talk nor sit properly. I have been beaten while I was bed-ridden.”

The BJP also displayed the poster of the lady across South Kolkata and several BJP leaders also met the injured lady after she was admitted to Apollo hospitals.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that not just opposition, the TMC doesn’t even spare elderly and kids from their violent politics.