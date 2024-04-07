West Bengal Police Files FIR Including Molestation Charges Against NIA After Scuffle With Locals In East Midnapore |

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police has escalated tensions by lodging an FIR against the National Investigation Agency (NIA), accusing them of molestation under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This sudden move comes after several complaints lodged by family members of individuals arrested, including Manabroto Jana, a Trinamool Congress member.

Attack On NIA Team In East Midnapore

The situation intensified three months after an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, as NIA officials faced aggression in East Midnapore's Bhupatinagar area yesterday. Villagers attacked NIA officials during an investigation into a 2022 bomb blast that claimed three lives in the same locality.

NIA Official Hurt, 2 Detained In Violence

During the confrontation, an NIA officer sustained a head injury, and their vehicle's windscreen was damaged by stones and bricks hurled by villagers. An anonymous NIA officer reportedly stated that women armed with sticks and stones surrounded their car around 9:30 am while they were attempting to interrogate two detained Trinamool Congress booth-level leaders, Balaicharan Maiti and Monobrata Jana, regarding the blast incident.

Reports citing NIA sources disclosed that they secretly recorded statements from the arrested TMC leaders. Despite prior assurances of assistance to NIA from the Bhupatinagar police station, a scuffle erupted between villagers and NIA officials upon their arrival at the scene.

CM Mamata Banerjee Reacts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee levelled accusations against the NIA, alleging their actions were orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata questioned the timing and manner of the NIA's raid, accusing them of collaborating with BJP-affiliated authorities. She further stated that the women of the area confronted the NIA for their midnight raid, expressing solidarity with those arrested.

Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reacts to the attack on NIA officials at Bhupatinagar.



'No one assaulted them. The NIA team has attacked; if they conduct a midnight raid, what will women do? BJP-NIA are all bhai-bhai,' she said pic.twitter.com/pG2WPzNSP9 — IANS (@ians_india) April 6, 2024

“Why did they go to raid at midnight? Did they have any permission? They didn’t take state police but have taken BJP police. The women of the area had asked why they came at midnight? The women will not sit back if they are attacked. They (NIA) have arrested our (TMC) booth agent. Those agents who will be arrested, their family members will be made the booth agent. Ahead of the election this is done as the ‘traitor’ cannot win,” said Mamata.