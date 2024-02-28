West Bengal Police, Central Agencies Can Arrest Absconding TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan, Says Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday had permitted that not just state police, even central agencies can arrest absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Hiranmay Bhattacharya made it clear that along with the state police the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can arrest absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

The High Court sources, quoting the Chief Justice said that CJ had mentioned that the state police cannot run away from their responsibility of arresting the TMC leader especially after several FIRs filed against Shahjahan.

The Calcutta High Court nullifying the state’s appeal once again gave permission to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on Thursday.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said, “I will again go to Sandeshkhali to meet the victims. People are eagerly waiting to complain in front of the soldiers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Calcutta High court also permitted bail to the arrested BJP leader Vikas Singh and Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader of Sandeshkhali who were put behind bars for allegedly instigating violence.

Meanwhile, without taking any names, from a public rally at Bankura, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asks not to equate the present situation with that of Nandigram and Singur.

Taking to X, earlier this day, Adhikari said, “The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali - Seikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur - II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody. He will be extended 5 Star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually. Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there.”

On the other hand, again sporadic incidents of violence were seen in different parts of Sandeshkhali demanding arrest of Shahjahan immediately.