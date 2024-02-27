Sandeshkhali Violence: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Writes To West Bengal CM Mamata Bengal Calling For TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest

Kolkata: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling for the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his brother Siraj over the Sandeshkhali issue.

“The report of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes over the Sandeshkhali incident is very disturbing. Incidents of land grab and sexual harassment are mentioned there. I would urge Mamata Banerjee to rise above the vote bank and appeasement politics and take action to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan and Siraj. Land of Bengal is known for culture…,” read the letter.

On the other hand, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had written a letter to the state government for arresting absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan within the next 72 hours.

“If the state government fails to nab the absconding TMC leader who is allegedly behind the Sandeshkhali incident of land grab and sexual harassment then the state government should file a report stating the reason for their failure. The Governor had also asked the government to investigate an alleged incident of a child being thrown away by miscreants in Sandeshkhali,” said the sources of Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of protests by the women of Sandeshkhali were also seen on Tuesday.

The CPI (M) minded intellectuals managed to enter the strife-torn area and talk to the local people. The delegation led by Congress and Forward Bloc was stopped by police from entering the area citing imposition of Section 144 CrPc.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui who was also heading towards Sandeshkhali was stopped near Science City in Kolkata and was arrested but was released later.

Following Calcutta High Court’s order former CPI (M) MLA of Sandeshkhali Nirapada Sardar was released from jail. Sardar was arrested after arrested TMC leader Uttam Sardar complained that the former CPI (M) MLA was instigating violence in the area.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also got a nod from the High Court to hold two days' demonstration near Gandhi statue in Kolkata over the Sandeshkhali incident.

“The court had asked us not to use speakers and microphones and also stated that not more than 150 supporters should gather at the venue. So on Tuesday and Wednesday we will hold our demonstration under Gandhi statue in the Esplanade area in Kolkata,” said BJP leader Pranay Roy.

The TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed the Chattisgarh chief minister and added that the state government is doing the ‘needful’.