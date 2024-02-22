Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan Arrested While Reporting On Sandeshkhali Violence Gets Bail

Journalist Santu Pan, associated with Republic TV, who was arrested by West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali on February 19 has been granted bail by the Court in Kolkata.

Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan was arrested by the West Bengal police on Monday, February 19, for allegedly entering a house where a lady was not properly dressed. The claim was made by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Santu Pan was taken into custody from Sandeshkhali when he was reporting live on TV. The cops produced him in a court on Tuesday, February 20, which sent him to police custody for three days.

