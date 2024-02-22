 Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan Arrested While Reporting On Sandeshkhali Violence Gets Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRepublic TV Journalist Santu Pan Arrested While Reporting On Sandeshkhali Violence Gets Bail

Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan Arrested While Reporting On Sandeshkhali Violence Gets Bail

Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan was arrested by the West Bengal police on Monday, February 19, for allegedly entering a house where a lady was not properly dressed

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

Journalist Santu Pan, associated with Republic TV, who was arrested by West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali on February 19 has been granted bail by the Court in Kolkata.

Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan was arrested by the West Bengal police on Monday, February 19, for allegedly entering a house where a lady was not properly dressed. The claim was made by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Santu Pan was taken into custody from Sandeshkhali when he was reporting live on TV. The cops produced him in a court on Tuesday, February 20, which sent him to police custody for three days.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Progresses On Seat Share; Cong Gets 3 LS Seats In New Delhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Progresses On Seat Share; Cong Gets 3 LS Seats In New Delhi

Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan Arrested While Reporting On Sandeshkhali Violence Gets Bail

Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan Arrested While Reporting On Sandeshkhali Violence Gets Bail

Haldwani: Police Detains Hyderabad Man After Video Of His Distributing Currency Notes, In Lakhs, To...

Haldwani: Police Detains Hyderabad Man After Video Of His Distributing Currency Notes, In Lakhs, To...

Dramatic Chase! Drunk Driver Evades Police By Driving In Reverse Gear On Ghaziabad Highway;...

Dramatic Chase! Drunk Driver Evades Police By Driving In Reverse Gear On Ghaziabad Highway;...

Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Society Faces High Court Action For Denying Water Connection To Resident

Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Society Faces High Court Action For Denying Water Connection To Resident