West Bengal: PM Modi To Unveil First Underwater Metro In Kolkata

PM Modi | ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kolkata on Tuesday evening and will inaugurate the first underwater metro tunnel on Wednesday before addressing a public rally at Barasat in North 24 parganas.

The tunnel constructed beneath Hooghly river will connect Esplanade with Howrah Maidan.

Notably, India’s first metro services were started in Kolkata on October 24, 1984.

On reaching Kolkata, Modi visited Sishumangal hospital and enquired about the health of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj and then visited Raj Bhavan for the night stay.