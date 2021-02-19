West Bengal: PM Modi addresses students of Visva Bharati University, says 'NEP aims to free Indian education from earlier shackles'

On one side Modi recited Bengali poems of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at the convocation of Visva Bharati University, on the other hand Shah inaugurating a gallery at National Library stated that the ruling Trinamool Congress didn't give Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose the due respect.
The fight over the Bengal ‘saints’ and Bengali culture is nothing new for the BJP and the TMC. New coinages like ‘Outsiders’ and ‘insiders’ are also common now as both the political parties are trying to connect the Bengal mass with Bengali sentiments.
While the BJP leaders are now being frequently seen eating Bengali food at the houses of farmers, peasants, and even refuges, the TMC leaders are heard quoting verses of Netaji and Swami Vivekananda. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is also heard saying that the TMC is the party of Bengal while the BJP is of Gujarat to connect with masses ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in a couple of months.
Addressing the convocation virtually, Modi said that the National Education Policy (NEP) implemented by the BJP led central government in the country aims to free Indian education from the earlier shackles.
“NEP gives the students the freedom to showcase their talent. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore also thought of open schools as he wanted the students to showcase their talents in public. He always thought larger than life. The BJP government also introduced Gender Inclusion Fund at 2021-22 budget to empower girls,” said Modi while reciting a poem of Tagore in Bengali.
Inaugurating, ‘Shauryanjali Programme’, at the National Library in Kolkata to pay respect to Bengali revolutionaries, the Union Home Minister alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress government is making efforts to forget the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Ahead of flagging off a cycle rally called ‘Biplabi Bangla’, an exhibition on the life of freedom fighters from Bengal like Khudiram Bose and Rash Behari Bose, Shah urged the youths of West Bengal to read more about the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
“Netaji is still loved and respected by people like he was from time immemorial. His spirit still inspires people. Netaji’s selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come. Leaving ICS job his struggle for India’s freedom can never be forgotten,” mentioned Shah.
It is pertinent to mention that where on one side the TMC supremo is urging the central government to declare January 23 a national holiday and also to call the birth anniversary ‘Desh Prem Diwas’, but the Central government stuck on calling it ‘Parakram Diwas’.
Notably, a ceremony to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Victoria Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak amidst the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.