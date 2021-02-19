West Bengal: PM Modi addresses students of Visva Bharati University, says 'NEP aims to free Indian education from earlier shackles'

On one side Modi recited Bengali poems of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at the convocation of Visva Bharati University, on the other hand Shah inaugurating a gallery at National Library stated that the ruling Trinamool Congress didn't give Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose the due respect.

The fight over the Bengal ‘saints’ and Bengali culture is nothing new for the BJP and the TMC. New coinages like ‘Outsiders’ and ‘insiders’ are also common now as both the political parties are trying to connect the Bengal mass with Bengali sentiments.

While the BJP leaders are now being frequently seen eating Bengali food at the houses of farmers, peasants, and even refuges, the TMC leaders are heard quoting verses of Netaji and Swami Vivekananda. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is also heard saying that the TMC is the party of Bengal while the BJP is of Gujarat to connect with masses ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in a couple of months.