West Bengal: Special court summons Amit Shah against defamation charge by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: A special court designated for the MLA’s and the MPs has summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear before it on February 22 at 10 am against the deflation case filed by TMC Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The judge of the special court at Bidhannagar had asked Shah to either appear physically or through a pleader to answer the case registered against him under IPC 500.

Notably, from a public rally at Kolkata’s Mayo Road in August 2018 the then BJP national president Amit Shah was heard stating that the BJP led Central government had released money for the people of West Bengal and also that the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government didn’t reach the money to the poor people of the state.

“Narada, Sharda, Rose Valley, Syndicate's Corruption, Nephew's corruption, a series of corruption has been by Mamataji,” Amit Shah was heard saying at Mayo Road on August 11, 2018.