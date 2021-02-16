Former Bihar-Jharkhand Governor Rama Jois passes away; Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tribute

Former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand M Rama Jois died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, the 88-year-old legal luminary, who had also served as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, was suffering from age-related ailments, they added.

Born on 27 July 1932 in Shivamogga, Mandagadde Rama Jois did his B.A. and Law.

He was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from the very beginning.

Union Minister Amit Shah, Nirmal Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and others expressed their condolences over his demise.

"My condolences on the passing away of a noted jurist and former governor of Bihar & Jharkhand, Justice M Rama Jois Ji. He made a lasting contribution to Indian judiciary. His efforts in restoring democracy during the 1975 emergency will always be remembered. Om Shanti Shanti (sic)," tweeted Amit Shah.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Rama Jois, a retired judge. He had also served as a governor and a Rajya Sabha MP. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," the Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said in a tweet, "Justice M Rama Jois is no more. He passed away at 7.30 am today. May his soul rest in peace."

(With inputs from PTI)