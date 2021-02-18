Path trodden by Bharat Sevashram Sangha will help India's self-reliance quest: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah said onThursday that the path trodden by the Bharat Sevashram Sangha will significantly help India to transform into a self-reliant country.

Shah, who visited the headquarters of the charitable organisation, said the BSS will hopefully continue to move forward on the path it has travelled so far and pave the way for a new 'Hindustan'.

Paying obeisance to Bharat Sevashram Sangha founder Swami Pranavananda on his 125th birth anniversary, Shah told the monks that the organisation was formed at a time when it was most needed.