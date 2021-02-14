Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on February 18 to inaugurate fifth phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Kakdwip on February 18 to flag off the fifth face of the saffron camp’s ‘Rath Yatra’ or ‘Parivartan Yatra’.

According to the BJP sources, this yatra is likely to enter Kolkata early next month through Sagardwip.

“The fifth phase of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra will end in Kolkata via Diamond Harbour from the Sagar Island early next month,” confirmed the sources.

Notably, the Union Home Minister in his visit to Kolkata in November last year had decided that from November to January, Shah will visit West Bengal once every month. From February, the frequency will increase and in March he will visit almost every alternate week.

The first such yatra was inaugurated by BJP national president JP Nadda from Nabadwip on February 6 and the second and third phases were inaugurated by the BJP national president again from Birbhum and Jhargram on February 9. The fourth phase was inaugurated by Shah from Coochbehar on February 11.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hooghly’s Chinsurah to address a public rally on February 22. This will be the third visit of the Prime Minister in West Bengal.