West Bengal: Nurses Demand Justice After Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College; VIDEO

Kolkata (West Bengal), August 10: Nurses in Kolkata held a rally on Saturday demanding justice after a female post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found dead inside the seminar hall of the government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Earlier on Friday, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, Principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, commented on the incident, saying, "This is a tragic event. We will only know the cause of death after the postmortem. As the Principal and Head of Administration, I am ensuring that all necessary steps are being taken in the inquiry. Everything is being done properly. Such an incident has never happened before at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital."

On Friday, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. He also called on student communities to protest against what he described as the state government's lackadaisical response.

#We (Doctors) were silent while we were abused / beaten up



# But, this is time to break the silence



# If you truly belong to medical fraternity, you can't resist yourself to raise your voice against this



# जब तक पूरी करवाई नहीं



# जब तक पूरी करवाई नहीं

तब तक कोई दवाई नही

Taking to the social media platform X, Suvendu Adhikari stated, "The body of the second-year postgraduate student at R G Kar Medical College, found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks."

The body of the second-year Postgraduate Student of RG Kar Medical College, who was found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building inside the campus under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks.

"Unconfirmed reports suggest signs of strangulation and traces of seminal fluid. This appears to be a clear case of murder, possibly involving rape. The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI," he added. He further criticized the state government, saying, "Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the State Government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee, which bizarrely includes some interns. It seems the government is either trying to cover up its negligence or is not taking this matter seriously."

"I urge the student community, especially medical students, to protest vigorously against the State Government's complacent attitude. I will provide all the support necessary to ensure justice for the deceased student," the BJP leader declared.

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy also commented on the incident, stating, "I learned that this student is from our constituency. I have reviewed all the documents and investigated the matter. We hope the accused will be arrested and punished soon."

On Friday evening, a group of students organized a candlelight march in the city following the discovery of the postgraduate trainee doctor's body. The death of the second-year medical student has sparked a political storm in West Bengal.