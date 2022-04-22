West Bengal: Next hearing of Mukul Roy disqualification case on April 28

Kolkata: The disqualification case of PAC chairman post of Mukul Roy was heard in the state Assembly on Friday.

According to Assembly sources, lawyers of both Roy and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were present in Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay’s room and placed their arguments.

The sources also confirmed that the next hearing of this case is scheduled on April 28.

It can be noted that on Thursday LoP had written a letter to the Speaker asking the route to enter the Legislative Assembly to attend the hearing of PAC chairman case.

It can be recalled that five BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari along with Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga, and Narahari Mahato have been suspended from the Assembly for a year for allegedly creating ‘pandemonium’ during the budget session on March 28 while demanding statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

Calcutta High Court had last week quashed the Speaker's verdict that Roy can continue with PAC chairman post and asked the Speaker to complete the case within four weeks.

Roy, who had won Krishnanagar (North) Assembly seat from BJP ticket, had rejoined TMC in June last year. Soon after Roy’s defection, LoP has been very active for disqualification of Roy’s MLA post under the anti-defection law for switching sides after elections.

Another BJP MLA Ambika Roy also moved Calcutta High Court over the same issue.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:30 PM IST