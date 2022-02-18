West Bengal: New mayors of Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol announced

Kolkata: TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that the former Mayor of Bidhannagar Krishna Chakraborty is reinstated as the new Mayor. Sabyasachi Dutta is made the chairperson and Anita Mandal is made the deputy Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Welcoming the position, Krishna Chakraborty said that her responsibility got doubled as along with the pending works she will have to take new initiatives to uplift Bidhannagar.

“Works on drinking water and drainage systems should be done more. I have tried to bring drinking water to most of the places and the rest will be done soon,” said Krishna.

The new Mayor of BMC also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a ‘down to earth’ leader and also that whatever she ‘instructs’ the new Mayor will work accordingly.

It can be recalled that on the day of counting on February 14, Krishna was heard saying that she is not in the race of being the Mayor and also that whatever the Chief Minister announces, she will work accordingly.

Sabyasachi Dutta who defected to BJP during the Assembly election joined back TMC after he was defeated in the polls. Welcoming the move even Dutta said he had spoken to the TMC supremo.

On the other hand, Ram Chakraborty is also reinstated as the Mayor of Chandannagar.

In Asansol, Bidhan Upadhyay is made the Mayor, Wasimul Haque and Abhijit Ghatak are made the deputy Mayors. Amarnath Chatterjee is made the chairperson of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Announcing the names, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that in the Assembly the TMC will pass the bill in order to have two Deputy Mayors in Asansol.

It is pertinent to mention that on the day of counting the TMC supremo had already announced Gautam Deb to be the Mayor of Siliguri which went for polls along with other three civic bodies on February 12.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:41 PM IST