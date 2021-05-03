West Bengal: MHA seeks report on post-poll political violence

Kolkata: No sooner had Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress sealed its third consecutive win in West Bengal than violence started in several parts of the state.
On May 2, after the mandate was clear that the ruling Trinamool Congress is going to retain power in the state, reports came in of alleged TMC goons ransacking several BJP party offices across the state. Again on Monday, violence against the BJP cadres was reported in the wee hours.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government of the post-election violence against opposition political workers in the state.
“MHA has asked the West Bengal government for a report on the post-election violence targetting opposition political workers in the state,” the officials of MHA posted on its official Twitter handle.
Besides, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Commissioner of police Soumen Mitra to take stock of the post-poll violence in the state.
Later, the Governor of West Bengal took to Twitter and said, “Such political violence and lawlessness cannot be overlooked as this taints the essence of democratic fabric. Call upon people to maintain calm and peace and promote harmony.”
Incidentally, a total of nine BJP cadres including a BJP worker’s mother was killed on Monday and several BJP party offices were ransacked and set on fire.
The West Bengal BJP, meanwhile, has submitted a memorandum to Dhankhar over the killing of five BJP cadres in the last 24 hours.
Addressing the media, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that not just to the Governor, the copy of the memorandum will also be given to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Election Commission of India and West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapon Bandhopadhyay.
“Despite having the mandate it is not clear why the ruling Trinamool Congress is unleashing violence on the opposition. The TMC supremo is refusing to hear the truth then who will take charge of it? Though we didn’t reach the desired numbers to form the government, the people of West Bengal chose us to be the main opposition of the state and along with the ruling party we will work to uplift the status of West Bengal,” claimed the Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh.
West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya also took to Twitter and requested the ruling Trinamool Congress not to spread violence in West Bengal.
BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit the state on May 4-5 to take stock of the situation.
