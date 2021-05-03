West Bengal: MHA seeks report on post-poll political violence

Kolkata: No sooner had Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress sealed its third consecutive win in West Bengal than violence started in several parts of the state.

On May 2, after the mandate was clear that the ruling Trinamool Congress is going to retain power in the state, reports came in of alleged TMC goons ransacking several BJP party offices across the state. Again on Monday, violence against the BJP cadres was reported in the wee hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government of the post-election violence against opposition political workers in the state.

“MHA has asked the West Bengal government for a report on the post-election violence targetting opposition political workers in the state,” the officials of MHA posted on its official Twitter handle.

Besides, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Commissioner of police Soumen Mitra to take stock of the post-poll violence in the state.

Later, the Governor of West Bengal took to Twitter and said, “Such political violence and lawlessness cannot be overlooked as this taints the essence of democratic fabric. Call upon people to maintain calm and peace and promote harmony.”