West Bengal: Matuas Celebrate As CAA Rules Get Notified, Thanks PM Modi For Citizenship

PM Modi | ANI Photo

After Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules got notified, a section of Matuas in Thakurnagar started celebrating and called this day to be their Independence Day. Talking to the media, a section of the Matua community has also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thinking about them.

Matua community thanks PM

“We thank our Prime Minister for standing by our side and for giving us citizenship. We feel like this is our Independence Day. We will celebrate,” said a Matua at Thakurbari amid chants of ‘Hari Bol’.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur however dubbed the notification as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s ‘ploy’ ahead of the elections.

Rules are 'anti- people': Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, before the rules got notified, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that if the rules are 'anti- people' TMC will hold bigger protests against CAA and won’t allow implementation of the same in West Bengal.

"This law was passed in 2020. After multiple extensions in four years, its implementation two to three days before the election announcement shows that it is being done for political reasons. We were waiting to see how the rules are framed. We have not received the notification. We do not know what the rules say," said Mamata.

Why were Aadhaar cards of Matuas being cancelled before?

Taking further pot-shots at the BJP led central government, Mamata added, "If only after CAA they call them citizens, were they not citizens before? Why were Aadhaar cards of Matuas being cancelled before? This means they are doing something new to replace old laws. The PM was elected on the basis of the votes by these people - how can they not be citizens? If they cancel the citizenship of anyone through CAA and NRC, we will not be quiet. We will show strong protest."

Read Also MHA Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules Today

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is #ModiKiGuarantee. I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for notifying the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA, which was passed by the Parliament will now be implemented and the Act will come into force across the nation. The long standing demand of the Matua Community will now be fulfilled and they will get Citizenship and no one can deny them their rights, not even Mamata Banerjee. I would like to extend my best wishes and regards to the Matua Community and the All India Matua Mahasangha.”