West Bengal: Mamata gave aid to Bogtui carnage victims from mid-day meal funds, alleges LoP Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid compensation to Bogtui carnage victims from the money of mid-day meal.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that the Central government gives full money for mid-day meals so that proper nourishment can be given to the school children.

It's a financial crime: Adhikari

“Proper nourishment is needed for the children. The state government instead of giving eggs, fruits that would provide nourishment to the children is giving compensation from that money. Compensation should be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and should be given to everyone irrespective of religion and political affiliation,” said Adhikari.

Earlier in the day posting pictures of cheques given to the victims on Twitter, Adhikari said, “CM @MamataOfficial paid compensation to the victims' kin; burnt alive in the Bogtui carnage at Birbhum district, from the Mid Day Meal funds. Doing charity for photo op, that too by misusing Central Govt funds meant for food & nutrition of schoolchildren! It's a financial crime.”

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP

Slamming BJP, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress government always ‘stands by the people’.

“Is standing by the people wrong? During the lockdown when people were stranded was it necessary for the Central government to build Central Vista spending crores of rupees? Was buying an aircraft needed spending huge money?” questioned Banerjee.

