Bogtui killings: CBI charge sheet likely in 2 weeks | File Photos

Kolkata: After submitting the probe report to Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, the High Court sources said that the CBI is likely to file a charge sheet in the Rampurhat’s Bogtui massacre and the alleged murder of TMC block president Bhadu Seikh, within two weeks.

“The murder of Bhadu Seikh had led to the death of at least 10 persons who were allegedly charred to death at the Bogtui village after someone lit a fire at their houses. The CBI said that they will file the charge sheet within two weeks in connection to both the cases,” said the High Court sources.

The High Court sources also said that the CBI officials on the bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said that their investigation is almost over.

It can be noted that the court had on March 25 ordered the CBI to start a probe into the Bogtui massacre and the probe over the TMC block president’s murder case was handed over on April 8.