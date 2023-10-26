West Bengal: Mamata Slams BJP Over Name Change Proposal, Warns of Protests Against Visva Bharati University Plaque

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File pic

Kolkata: A day after a recommendation was made to change the country's name from India to Bharat in textbooks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday over the incident. She mentioned that the saffron camp got 'afraid' of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

"What would be the country's name if the opposition alliance also includes Bharat in the name? This clearly shows that the BJP is afraid of the alliance. I can forget everything but not the name of the country. Today you (BJP) are in power, and I am also in power, but we will not be in power always. The new young generation will come, and let's not just leave the blunders to the young generation," added Mamata.

Mamata Warns of Protest

Taking further potshots at the central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister warned of protests if the plaque installed at Visva Bharati University is not changed by Friday morning.

"The plaque set on the varsity campus over UNESCO's heritage tag does not have the name of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore is the founder of Visva Bharati University and Santiniketan, and his name is not there on the plaque. If it is not changed by Friday morning, then TMC leadership there will protest with Tagore's picture," Mamata added.