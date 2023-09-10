'Those Not In Favour Can...': Bengal BJP Leader Sparks Controversy Over Proposed Name Change To Bharat

PTI Photo

Kolkata: Amid the controversy of the name change of the country from India to Bharat, Seniors Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said that that country's name will become Bharat and those who are not in favour of it can 'leave' the country.

"The country's name will be changed to Bharat and those who are not in favour of the same can leave the country. After BJP comes to power in Bengal all the statues of the foreigners will be removed. The British and Mughals have kept us dependent for over 1000 years. Why do we keep their statues? We don't want our children to see their faces in the morning. We will set up statues of saints," said Ghosh.

TMC criticizes Ghosh's comment

The political slugfest started after other opposition parties and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) started criticizing the comments of Ghosh.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that even Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had destroyed a British memorial tomb in Singapore.

"There are so many statues of Lenin. What significance does Lenin have in our lives? Instead of Lenin's statue, we will set statues of saints of Bengal like Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Raja Ram Mohan Roy," added Majumdar.

Criticizing the saffron camp, TMC MP Shantanu Sen said that the BJP is 'afraid' of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.