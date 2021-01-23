West Bengal: Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event for being 'insulted' after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised in crowd

Notably, Prime Minister Modi, during his address at the same event referred to Mamata Banerjee as his ‘behen’ (sister).

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal are engaged in a bitter tussle over the celebrations of Netaji’s birth anniversary.

Earlier this day, the West Bengal Chief Minister had already lashed out at the Centre over the naming of Netaji’s birth anniversary as “Parakram Diwas”.

She had urged the Modi government to declare it as a national holiday and also as ‘Desh Nayak Diwas’, since Rabindranath Tagore had bestowed the title of 'Desh Nayak' on Netaji.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya later took to Twitter and alleged that Banerjee had ‘insulted’ the memory of Netaji. He said that "Bengal will not tolerate this disregard of its icons".

BJP Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya also mentioned that Mamata Banerjee had now ‘insulted’ Netaji, after Rabindranath Tagore.

"I fail to understand what is the problem in chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and why Mamata-ji gets annoyed about it. I think the slogan was raised in her honour when she stood up. Leaving the dais because of the slogan shows nothing but her frustration," said BJP General Secretary Vijayvargiya.