West Bengal: Mamata Fears Violence During Ram Navami Celebrations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday feared violence during Ram Navami celebrations and mentioned that again NIA will be sent to probe the incident.

Addressing a public rally at Purulia, Mamata said, “Ram Navami is coming again and again and even if someone bursts crackers and then will send the NIA to probe the issue. No one should fall in the trap. Make everyone understand that Trinamool Congress (TMC) maintains peace. NIA is visiting every hotel in Purulia to inquire who is staying where.”

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata once again asked them (central government) to publish white papers on the inquiry that was conducted in the name of ‘corruption’ in Bengal.

“Some traitors and corrupt leaders have asked the central government to stop the funds of Bengal. So many central teams are sent to Bengal for investigation. What was the outcome? There are several corruption cases in Uttar Pradesh. What measures have been taken?” questioned Mamata.

Mamata also added that six days have passed since the Government of West Bengal had written a letter to Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking permission to build houses of those whose houses got destroyed in sudden ‘mini tornedo’ in Jalpaiguri last week.

“BJP will not have to give money. Our government will only pay. Six days have passed and no reply has come yet. Since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is there, we will have to seek permission from ECI,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Taking potshots at Mamata, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Mamata is trying to ‘ignite’ people ahead of Ram Navami.

“I would urge people from other communities not to get ignited by what Mamata Banerjee is saying. She always lies. Last year too while she was staging a 48 hours agitation programme over the fund freeze issue for MGNREGA, she tried to ignite people by mentioning that Ram Navami processions will not be allowed in areas where minority community stays,” added Adhikari.