 West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate release
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate release

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate release

The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress (TMC) also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of apathy towards female wrestlers protesting sexual harassment.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
(PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed strong condemnation towards the Delhi Police for the detention of wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee criticized the treatment of the athletes, stating, "Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling dissent. I demand they be immediately released by the police. I stand by our wrestlers."

The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress (TMC) also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of apathy towards female wrestlers protesting sexual harassment.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee added, "Modi speaks about empowering women, but the Delhi police, which is under the central government, is harassing and detaining the wrestlers who had brought glory to our country."

Read Also
Watch: Protesting wrestlers stopped by police officials as they try to march towards new Parliament...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate...

Income Tax search team attack in Tamil Nadu: Director alleges deliberate assault, arrests made

Income Tax search team attack in Tamil Nadu: Director alleges deliberate assault, arrests made

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces increase in scholarship for children of workers

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces increase in scholarship for children of workers

Congress president Kharge to discuss Rajasthan issues with CM Gehlot & Pilot

Congress president Kharge to discuss Rajasthan issues with CM Gehlot & Pilot