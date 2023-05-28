West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate release

(PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed strong condemnation towards the Delhi Police for the detention of wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee criticized the treatment of the athletes, stating, "Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling dissent. I demand they be immediately released by the police. I stand by our wrestlers."

The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress (TMC) also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of apathy towards female wrestlers protesting sexual harassment.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee added, "Modi speaks about empowering women, but the Delhi police, which is under the central government, is harassing and detaining the wrestlers who had brought glory to our country."