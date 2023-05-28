 Watch: Protesting wrestlers stopped by police officials as they try to march towards new Parliament building
Watch: Protesting wrestlers stopped by police officials as they try to march towards new Parliament building

Watch: Protesting wrestlers stopped by police officials as they try to march towards new Parliament building

Delhi Police officials stop protesting wrestlers from marching towards the new Parliament building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Wrestlers' protesting for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Delhi Security Personnel had their task cut out as the wrestlers fought tooth and nail to take their protest to the next level. With the New Parliament building's inauguration happening on Sunday in Delhi, the protesting wrestlers tried to march towards the same from their initial site of protest at Jantar Mantar. The athletes have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president, Brij Bhushan Singh over accusations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Asian News International (ANI) posted a clip on its official Twitter handle as a fleet of police officials were trying to contain the protestors from marshalling towards the newly-constructed parliament building. The likes of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present as they defiantly insisted on conducting "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building.

"We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Dependra Pathak told the Press.

Delhi Police had sealed all the borders to prevent protestors from entering the city:

With the protesting athletes forging their protests outside the new Parliament building, the Delhi police official had cordoned off all the borders with stone barricades to prevent the athletes from reaching the national capital. Wrestler Sakshi Malik stated that they vow to do everything peacefully.

"We are holding 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' on May 28 in front of the new Parliament building. We ensure to remain peaceful and not indulge in any kind of violence."

In the course of their protest, the wrestlers have proactively reached out to different places in Delhi including the Bangla Sahid Gurudwara and Rajghat to further cause against Brij Bhushan Singh. After a month of agitation, they organized a candlelight march on May 23rd to further highlight the magnitude of their urgency.

