West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Skips Virtual I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Meeting Due To 'Preoccupation' | PTI

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slipped virtual I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting on Saturday, a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on anonymity raid that due to 'preoccupation' the TMC Supremo has skipped the meeting.

"The information of the meeting was given at the last moment and due to preoccupation she had to skip the meeting," said the TMC leader on anonymity.

Mamata had skipped previous meeting also

Earlier, in December last year, the West Bengal Chief Minister had also skipped the opposition alliance meeting citing that she was 'Not Aware' for which she had made programmes in North Bengal.

Problems of seat sharing in the alliance

Asked about reported problems with Congress in seat sharing to which Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "There are several layers of discussion about seat sharing. More discussions will take place however, I can't comment much about the same."

Notably, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier slammed TMC for reportedly leaving only two seats to them.

"Malda (South) and Beherampore already belongs to the Congress. I challenge anyone from TMC including the party Supremo to contest against me. If I lose I will leave politics," Chowdhury was heard saying earlier.

According to Congress sources, the Congress claim for many more seats, including Raiganj, Malda (North), Jangipur and Murshidabad. According to TMC sources, they are not willing to give more than two seats to Congress as their vote percentage is less than three per cent in West Bengal.

BJP terms tussle as 'arrogant alliance'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however, termed the tussle between the TMC and the Congress as 'arrogant alliance'.

"The arrogance of the arrogant alliance is being visible. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says one thing and Mamata Banerjee says something else. They don't talk to each other for ar romance. They have no policy , no leader," said Thakur.