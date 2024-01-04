West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Promises 'Annapurna' Monthly Income Scheme For Women

LoP Suvendhu Adhikari (left) Mamata banerjee (Right) | File pic

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday while addressing a public really in Garbeta said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the state then the saffron camp will start 'Annapurna' monthly income scheme for every women.

"Just like Ladli Behen scheme in Madhya Pradesh we will start Annapurna scheme in Bengal in which every women will get ₹2000 every month. LPG will also be available at ₹450 just like Rajasthan," said Adhikari.

Taking potshots at alleged 'appeasement' politics of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said that Mamata treats the minorities as 'tej patta'(bay leaves).

LoP slams CM Mamata over 'Muslim' issue

"Mamata treats the Muslims as tej patta which is given in every food but cannot be eaten. Several old leftist have understood that BJP is the alternative abd they are with us," further added the Leader of Opposition.

Reminding the public of the target of winning at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, LoP urged people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This election will be different. People should vote for Narendra Modi in order to safeguard the country," mentioned Adhikari.