West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Lok Sabha elections in Bengal will be held from |

Kolkata: Lok Sabha Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in seven phases on 42 seats in the state. Election Commission announced the poll schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The elections will be held from April 19 to June 1. With the announcement of poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct also comes into force from Saturday and will remain in effect till the polling is completed.

The state has 30 seats under general category, 10 under SC and there are two SC seats. A total of 530 candidates had filed nominations for the 2019 elections and 466 candidates contested the elections.

In terms of total Lok Sabha seats, West Bengal is placed third after Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra (48).

In the 2019 elections BJP had won 18 seats while the ruling TMC won 22 seats. Congress won the remaining two seats in the state.

For 2024 elections TMC has fielded eight sitting MLAs and has dropped six of its sitting MPs. TMC also fielded three BJP MLAs who switched sides but did not resign from their assembly seat.

Key Candidates

TMC has fielded cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after a bitter battle between the alliance paertners.

From the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Trinamool Congress has fielded actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP candidate Babul Supriyo won the seat by 1,97,637 votes defeating Moon Moon Sen of TMC. Supriyo has since switched sides and has joined TMC. Shatrughan Sinha won the bypolls.

Opposition INDIA bloc failed to arrive at any seat sharing arrangements in the state and as a result Congress has also fielded its candidate against alliance partner TMC.

The counting of votes in the state will be taken up on June 4, 2024 and results will be declared the same day.