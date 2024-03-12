 West Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Promises To 'Quit' Politics If He Loses Against TMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Promises To 'Quit' Politics If He Loses Against TMC

West Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Promises To 'Quit' Politics If He Loses Against TMC

"I am challenging Bengal's didi that people's blessings are on my side."

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File Photo

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced their 42 candidates, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenges TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stating that he will leave politics if he loses Baharampur constituency and also wanted a similar promise from TMC if ruling party loses the constituency.

Adhir challenges 'didi'

"I am challenging Bengal's didi that people's blessings are on my side. If I lose the constituency then I will leave politics and I want you to promise that the same will be applicable on you if your candidates lose. I have told earlier that didi will not do anything to confront Modi," said Chowdhury.

Notably, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who is from Gujarat is fielded by TMC against Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is the sitting MP of Baharampur.

Chowdhury taking further potshots at TMC said, "The choice of the candidates reflects the bad shape of TMC." Following TMC’s few non-Bengali candidates in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slams back at TMCs claim of ‘outsiders’ against the saffron camp.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Salutes’ CEC Arun Goel For Resigning From His Post
article-image

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "Your selection of Candidates tells a different story altogether! Your inability to find suitable Bengali Candidates, indicates that people who are concerned about their political future and prospects of winning have certainly refused your offer. Hence you had to lure 'OUTSIDERS' who are unaware of the ground reality. Also, by fielding a few lightweights, who have nothing but nuisance value as their USP, you have literally given walkovers to @BJP4Bengal Candidates. Let's see whose Bisorjon happens in the next couple of months."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Matuas Celebrate As CAA Rules Get Notified, Thanks PM Modi For Citizenship

West Bengal: Matuas Celebrate As CAA Rules Get Notified, Thanks PM Modi For Citizenship

West Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Promises To 'Quit' Politics If He Loses Against...

West Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Promises To 'Quit' Politics If He Loses Against...

AAP Needs All 13 Lok Sabha Seats To Serve People In Punjab, Says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Needs All 13 Lok Sabha Seats To Serve People In Punjab, Says Arvind Kejriwal

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Key CPI(M) Leader In Telangana Left Wing Extremism Conspiracy Case

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Key CPI(M) Leader In Telangana Left Wing Extremism Conspiracy Case

Surat Diamond Bourse Hit With Court Order To Furnish ₹125 Crore Bank Guarantee In Construction...

Surat Diamond Bourse Hit With Court Order To Furnish ₹125 Crore Bank Guarantee In Construction...