West Bengal: Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Promises To 'Quit' Politics If He Loses Against TMC

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File Photo

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced their 42 candidates, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenges TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stating that he will leave politics if he loses Baharampur constituency and also wanted a similar promise from TMC if ruling party loses the constituency.

Adhir challenges 'didi'

"I am challenging Bengal's didi that people's blessings are on my side. If I lose the constituency then I will leave politics and I want you to promise that the same will be applicable on you if your candidates lose. I have told earlier that didi will not do anything to confront Modi," said Chowdhury.

Notably, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who is from Gujarat is fielded by TMC against Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is the sitting MP of Baharampur.

Chowdhury taking further potshots at TMC said, "The choice of the candidates reflects the bad shape of TMC." Following TMC’s few non-Bengali candidates in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slams back at TMCs claim of ‘outsiders’ against the saffron camp.

Read Also West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Salutes’ CEC Arun Goel For Resigning From His Post

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "Your selection of Candidates tells a different story altogether! Your inability to find suitable Bengali Candidates, indicates that people who are concerned about their political future and prospects of winning have certainly refused your offer. Hence you had to lure 'OUTSIDERS' who are unaware of the ground reality. Also, by fielding a few lightweights, who have nothing but nuisance value as their USP, you have literally given walkovers to @BJP4Bengal Candidates. Let's see whose Bisorjon happens in the next couple of months."