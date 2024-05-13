West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Reservations based on religion, CAA Implementation Among 5 Guarantees Given By PM Modi During Barrackpore Rally

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Trinamool Congress and said infiltrators are flourishing under Mamata Banerjee's regime and guaranteed to people no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal.

5 Guarantees Of PM Modi To Citizens Of West Bengal

At a rally in Barrackpore for BJP candidate Arjun Singh, Modi gave five “guarantees” to Bengalis.

“I want to give five guarantees to the people of Bengal. Nobody can give reservations based on religion. Reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs will not be touched. Nobody can stop you from celebrating Ram Navami. The Supreme Court judgment on Ram Mandir will not be quashed. Nobody can stop the implementation of CAA,” he said.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, PM Narendra Modi says, "Today I am giving 5 guarantees to Bengal. Till the time I am here, reservation will not be provided based on religion. Till the time I am here, no one can finish SC, ST, and… pic.twitter.com/SNcIS7ErQB — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

PM Modi Slams The Opposition

Modi slammed the Opposition and said they had made CAA a "villain". It is to provide citizenship.

“Vote bank politics has presented a law like CAA, which protects humanity, But opposition made it a villain. CAA is a law to give citizenship to the victims. It does not take away anyones citizenship. But parties like Congress, TMC painted it with the colour of their lies,” he said.

The Prime Minister alleged the infiltrators are flourishing under the protection of TMC in the state.

“There was a time when many scientific discoveries were taking place in Bengal, today under the rule of TMC, the home industry of making bombs is running in many places. There was a time when Bengal used to revolt against the infiltrators, but today the infiltrators are flourishing here under the protection of TMC,” he said.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, PM Narendra Modi says, "This land of West Bengal and especially Barrackpore has written history. This land played an important role in independence. Look what TMC has done to it. There was a time… pic.twitter.com/mjSBZrjDDy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

PM Modi Highlights Sandeshkahli Incident

He hit out at Bengal government over the law and order failure on religious occasions when violent incidents were reported, and said it has become difficult for a common man to follow his faith. Modi continued his attack on the state government and highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident saying goons of TMC are threatening the women of Sandeshkhali.

Mentioning the Bengal teacher's recruitment case, Modi said the money TMC extorted from people would be lawfully returned.

“Modi will not let the corrupt leaders sit peacefully. They will be reprimanded! No corrupt leader will be spared. The money that TMC extorted from you will be lawfully given back to you,” he said.