West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No CAA, UCC If INDIA Wins,' Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee | File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday started her general election campaigning at Silchar in Assam as Trinamool Congress has given four candidates there. Radheshyam Biswas is the TMC candidate in Silchar. Addressing a public meeting, Mamata said, “If the INDIA bloc is voted to power then there will be no NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code in the country.”

“There will be no elections and democracy in the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is voted back to power for the third time. BJP has made the entire country a detention camp. If the opposition bloc comes to power, we will repeal all discriminatory laws,” said Mamata.

She said she will work for the development of the northeastern state if the opposition bloc is voted to power.

“Without even anyone saying anything to me I have made Sushmita Dev, who belongs to Assam, the Rajya Sabha MP of TMC. Will do more work if given a chance.

CPM andCongress are supporting BJP: Mamamta

In West Bengal, we are fighting alone as CPI(M) and Congress are supporting BJP,” said the West Bengal CM. Trinamool's entry in Silchar will make it a triangular fight. Calling the BJP-led Centre a jumlabaaz government, Mamata accused it of being the BJP administration of the agency, for the agency and by the agency.

“This election is going to be scary. Do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give justice to anyone? The BJP government is a government of rioters and looters,” mentioned Mamata. Congress and CPI(M) leaders of West Bengal slammed Mamata for claiming the two parties help BJP in Bengal.