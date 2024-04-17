West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata, PM Spar Over Ram Navami

Ram Navami will be celebrated with gusto all over the country, including Bengal, as it is the first Navami after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

His remarks came in the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voicing apprehensions about possible “violence” on the occasion in her state.

Modi, who addressed two meetings in Bengal one at Balurghat and the other at Raiganj slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for “not” giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) permission for taking out a “Shobha Yatra” on Ram Navami.

“As usual, the TMC didnt give us permission to take out processions; instead, the permission was obtained after moving court. Those who pelt stones at Ram Navami and Durga processions have been given a free run by the TMC. This year, the celebration will be bigger as it is the first after the inauguration of Ram Lallas temple,”Modi said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to take out a procession in Howrah, but after imposing certain conditions and asking the organisation to ensure that no provocative slogans are raised.