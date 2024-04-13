Mamata Slams BJP For 'WB Safe Haven For Terrorist' Comment

WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s comment that West Bengal has become ‘safe haven for terrorists.’

Slamming the saffron camp Mamata said that the terrorists have been arrested due to state police ‘promptness’.

“Heard about the comment of one BJP leader. The bomb blast took place in Bengaluru. The accused are from Karnataka and not from here. The accused were hiding in Bengal for two hours and due to the promptness of the police they got arrested within two hours. Is Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh safe?” questioned Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the BJP for allegedly spreading ‘misinformation’ about the state.

Taking further potshots at BJP and Election Commission of India (ECI) for not giving permission to build houses for those who lost houses due to cyclone at Jalpaiguri, Mamata said, “You can file a case against me. I will be proud if cases are slapped against me for helping people. 20 thousand has been given to them by the administration and more 20 thousand will be given to them and more in the second installment under the Banglar Bari scheme.”

Mamata also urged people to monitor so that a peaceful election takes place.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya taking to X, said, “NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to the ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists.”

Countering Malviya’s claim, West Bengal police also took to X and mentioned, “The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities.”