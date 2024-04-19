West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: CRPF Jawan Dies At Polling Booth In Coochbehar

Representative Image

In a tragic incident during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, a 42-year-old CRPF jawan died at a polling booth in Mathabhanga in Coochbehar. The jawan, reportedly a resident of Bihar, was on duty at the polling station in the Beltala area of Mathabhanga.

Jawan found laying unconcious in washroom

The jawan, identified as Nilesh Kumar Neelu, was found laying unconcious in the polling booth's washroom. According to local media reports, he fell ill suddenly late Thursday night, with blood coming from his nose and mouth. Despite being rushed to the Mathabhanga sub-divisional hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Body sent for post mortem

Neelu was reportedly part of the Quick Response Team (QRT) in the region. His body has been sent for a post mortem to determine the cause of death. However, officials reportedly maintained that no criminal angle has been suspected.

Webcasting of polling process

In North Bengal, voting took place in three Lok Sabha constituencies as part of the nationwide elections. The Election Commission said it has taken strict measures to ensure free and fair elections, deploying central forces across 100 per cent of the polling booths in the state. Webcasting of the voting process is being conducted booth by booth, monitored by officials from a control room in Kolkata.