West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Accuses CM Mamata Banerjee Of Misleading Public On CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for misleading people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a public meeting in Balurghat on Wednesday, Shah said, “Our commitment is to give citizenship to the refugees. I don't know why Mamata didi is misleading people and saying, 'if you fill up the application form, then you will lose your citizenship'. It is wrong. She is facilitating infiltrators for playing vote bank politics. Everyone should fill up the application form without fear as only the BJP can stop infiltrators from entering Bengal.”

Taking potshots at the Trinamool Congress, Shah urged the people of West Bengal to send BJP nominees in at least 30 of the 42 LS seats. Taking potshots at the Trinamool, the Union minister said, “Mamata Banerjee is a woman Chief Minister, and despite that, incidents like Sandeshkhali happen here. She is trying to protect the culprits for appeasement votes. Atrocities went on for years under her nose. People vote for the BJP, so that no more Sandeshkhalis happen in the state.”

Reacting to Shah's allegations, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Amit Shah should first clarify why his narrative 'Ab ki baar 200 paar' didn't work in the Bengal Assembly election? Shah talked of winning 200 seats and ended up winning 77. His claim of 30 LS seats will end up with 5-6 seats. BJP knows it has no organisation in Bengal and he came to give vocal tonic to supporters and leaders.