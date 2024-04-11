 West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Minister Ahluwalia Pitted Against Shatrughan Sinha In Asansol
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
BJP fielded 2-time MP and former union minister Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia from the Asansol constituency, also the border of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Earlier, it named Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh from this constituency but after some allegations from the Trinamool Congress, Singh withdrew his candidature. Ahluwalia, who was born in Asansol, won the Darjeeling LS seat in 2014 and BardhamanDurgapur in 2019. This time, he is contesting from Asansol against TMC's Bihari babu Shatrughan Sinha. From 2014 to 2021, singer Babul Supriyo was the Asansol BJP MP, and both the times, his fame as a singer won him the seat.

During the 2014 campaign, PM Modi campaigned for Babul and was repeatedly heard saying, Mujhe Parliament mein Babul Chahiye.

Notably, in 2014 and 2019, there was a Modi wave that helped the BJP win two seats in 2014 and 18 seats in 2019 elections in West Bengal. In 2022, when Babul left the BJP, in bypoll TMCs Shatrughan Sinha won against BJP's Agnimitra Paul. However, the saffron camp is yet to give a candidate for Diamond Harbour seat against TMC MP and candidate Abhishek Banerjee.

