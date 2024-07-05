West Bengal: Legislative Assembly Speaker To Start Special Assembly Session

WB Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay | File

Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister held a meeting on Thursday to decide upon opening of a special Assembly session.

Speaking to the media, Bandhopadhyay said that everything is ‘not’ depending on the Governor.

“Governor is creating this impasse intentionally. Everything is not dependent on him. The Business Advisory Committee meeting has been scheduled on Friday and we will decide on its tenure in the meeting,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Asked about the oath of the protesting two new Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, to which the Speaker said that the decision about their oath will be taken in the meeting.

“We will decide in the meeting., Nothing has been decided about the oath now. The special session is basically to hold a BA committee meeting. The Governor is purposely making it an ego battle. There is a Constitution and rules and regulations as well,” further added the Speaker.

Notably, the two new MLAs Sayantika Bandhopadhyay of Baranagar Assembly constituency and Bhagabangola constituency MLA Rayat Hossain Sarkar have been agitating under the statue of BR Ambedkar for the last six days as their oath has been getting delayed.

Incidentally, as per Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor had asked both the legislators to visit Governor House on June 26 for the oath which both the legislators had turned down.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose amid tussle with the state government had appointed Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee to administer the oath of the two newly appointed MLA.

However, the Deputy Speaker said that he will ‘refuse’ if he gets any letter with such an order.

“There is a Speaker in the House and appointing me is an insult to the Speaker. If I get any such order I will refuse it instantly,” said Banerjee.