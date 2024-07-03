Rising Mob Violence In West Bengal: Teen, Mother Assaulted In Ariadaha Incident | Representational Image

Kolkata, Jul 2: Amid the surge in incidents of mob attacks in West Bengal, a video clip surfaced on Tuesday purportedly showing a teenage boy and his mother being assaulted at Ariadaha in North 24 Parganas district.

The police arrested six people in connection with the incident which took place on Sunday night, an officer said. The prime accused who is known as close to the ruling Trinamool Congress was absconding. The reason behind the attack is under investigation, the police officer said.

The video, the authenticity of which could not be verified by PTI, showed a group of people beating up the boy and his mother with hockey sticks, he said.

"The video footage showed that an altercation was going on between the college student and a man, which soon turned into a fight. Soon after, other men joined the man and started assaulting the teenager. They also beat up the boy’s mother," the police officer said.

Read Also Chhattisgarh Violence: Factors That Turned Protest Into Frenzied Mob

The two injured were admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred days after a video clip showing a TMC strongman publicly flogging a couple at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Recently, four men were also beaten to death in separate incidents within a week in various parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. Of those incidents, the last one was held on June 30.