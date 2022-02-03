West Bengal: Kolkata HC grants 'relief' to TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mandal in post-poll violence case

Kolkata: Giving relief to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal, Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that CBI cannot take strict action against him in connection to post poll violence without court’s permission.

Justice Raj Shekhar Manthan has directed the CBI to seek court’s permission before taking any action against Mandal.

According to High Court sources, due to ill health of Mandal the court has asked the CBI to seek court’s permission before arresting him.

“Mandal has said that he will cooperate with all the queries of the CBI regarding post poll violence. Since he is not well he should not get arrested without court’s permission,” said the court’s sources.

The sources also claimed that Mandal’s advocate in court claimed that he was suffering from Covid-19 and other diseases and, hence, would not be able to appear before the CBI.

CBI sends notice to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal over post poll violence on January 28.

According to CBI sources, one Gaurav Sarkar of Illambazar was killed during post poll violence for which they want to quiz heavyweight TMC leader Anubrata Mandal.

“Those who are quizzed regarding this case, everyone spoke about Mandal’s alleged involvement in this killing. If he doesn’t turn up we will again send him a second notice,” said the CBI sources.

Following the notice of the CBI, Mandal had moved Calcutta High Court

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:56 PM IST