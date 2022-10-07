West Bengal: Jalpaiguri incident during Durga immersion was man-made disaster, claims BJP delegation upon site visit

Photo: Screen grab

A nine-member BJP delegation, after visiting Jalpaiguri, where a flash flood had claimed at least eight lives on October 5, during Durga immersion claimed that it was a ‘man-made massacre.’

BJP Falakata MLA Deepak Burman said that this incident happened due to the ‘lacunae’ of state administration.

"This is a completely man-made massacre or man-made disaster. The norms have been violated and silt has been excavated from near the pillars of the railway bridge on the river. We will submit our report to the central leaders," said Burman.

Burman also mentioned that an expert team of multiple departments, including environment, forest, civil engineering, irrigation and railways, should also be a part of the investigation.

After visiting the Mal river, the BJP delegation visited the families of the deceased and the injured at the hospital. The delegation also visited Malbazar police station and urged them to register a suo motu case against those who violated the norms.

Families of several deceased had also lodged FIR against those who have allegedly violated the norms.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that the route of the river was changed, which led to the accident.

Claiming that the BJP is playing ‘vulture politics’, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the state secretariat had asked for the report and following the report, steps will be taken.

Countering BJP’s claim that the Trinamool Congress government had ‘neglected’ North Bengal, Ghosh said that since TMC has come to power, several developmental works have been done in North Bengal.

It may be noted that on October 5, a tragic flash flood hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri during the immersion of the Durga idol, claiming at least eight lives and several injured.

Following the incident, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to families of the deceased people and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.