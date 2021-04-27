West Bengal: Hospitals, centers hit with shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, people turned back

Kolkata: At a time despite long queues outside several vaccination centers in Kolkata, people were denied vaccination due to scarcity of vaccines, reports of black marketing of vaccines were heard in Nadia.

Several Government hospitals and few private hospitals are witnessing sea of people especially senior citizens but the centers are returning them empty handed claiming that there are dearth of vaccine vials.

From Calcutta Medical College to Calcutta Heart Clinic to other government establishments people were seen standing in queue since midnight so that they could be vaccinated.

“I have come here since 3 am and even till 2pm we didn’t reach half of the way. Since last two days this is the situation and looking at the way the queue is moving don’t think will get the second dose even today,” cried a senior citizen in front of Calcutta Medical College.

The situation was something similar even in South Kolkata where people were seen writing their names on papers and keeping stones on top them so that they can stand in a shelter to avoid the sweltering heat.

An extremely senior person and a linguist along with his wife was seen visiting Calcutta Heart clinic for last few days for their second dose and every time despite assurance returned home empty handed.

In Nadia, a brawl started between the local people lined for the vaccination and the officials as according to several local people black marketing were going on with the vaccines vials.