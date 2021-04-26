West Bengal Assembly Polls: Sporadic violence reported even in seventh phase

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported soon after the seventh phase of polling started on Monday. In the Rashbehari area of South Kolkata, a polling agent of a BJP candidate was detained by the central force for allegedly assaulting women inside the polling booth.

TMC complained to the Election Commission after its two candidates Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay of Bhawanipore and Debasish Kumar of Rashbehari constituencies were denied entry to polling booths.

Notably, in Chetla area of South Kolkata, BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh faced agitation, with local people starting to recite TMC’s chant ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) upon seeing him.

“The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been playing with the lives of people. The TMC leaders gave money to people to agitate,” claimed the actor-turned-politician.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim was also given the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan while he visited a booth near Kolkata port.

Meanwhile, central forces were also seen dispersing crowds at separate parts of South Kolkata.

According to eye-witnesses there was illegal assembly at different places within 100 meters of the polling booths.

Sporadic violence was also reported at Asansol after TMC candidate Sayoni Ghosh got into a verbal brawl with the central forces and local police.

According to the police official Sayoni was moving with a large number of people that could have resulted in intimidating voters.

Rubbishing the charges, Sayoni said that everyone will be befitting replies after the poll results are declared on May 2.

On the other side, Asansol BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul was also seen visiting booths and claimed that the TMC cardres were influencing the voters at several places.

“TMC supporters came inside a booth wearing a cap with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s photo. In another booth a person rode a scooter with Mamata Banerjee’s photo within 100 metres of the booth. The TMC supporters sensing defeat are till the last moment trying to influence voters,” stated Agnimitra.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has come down heavily upon the Election Commission of India for allowing political rallies during COVID-19. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee went to the extent of saying that Election Commission officers should probably be "booked on murder charges".

“Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19”, said Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee told the Election Commission of India. Madras HC warned that it will stop counting on May 2 if the ECI does not put in place a proper plan to ensure the following of COVID19 protocol.

Supporting the verdict, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC post polls will move Supreme Court. According to her, the ECI and BJP are responsible to spread the pandemic in West Bengal.

Till the time of reporting, the overall voting was recorded at 37.72 percent with South Kolkata at 27.56 percent, West Burdwan at 34.17 percent, South Dinajpur at 39.59 percent, Malda at 40.15 percent and Murshidabad at 42.43 percent.