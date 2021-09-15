West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar writes to Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, asks him to abide by constitutional norms

Kolkata: New war of words started between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar wrote a reply to the Speaker’s earlier missive on September 6 asking him not to interfere in proceedings of the assembly.

“As Hon’ble Speaker WBLA put in public domain his Sept 6 communication responding to my Aug 24 communication, even before the same could be received at my end, I find it expedient to put the record straight by way of response attached,” read Dhankhar’s tweet.

In a strong-worded, hard-hitting letter to the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, Dhankhar wrote: “On earlier occasions as well you have engaged in public outrage on the office I hold on factually and constitutionally untenable premise.”

The letter also accused Bandhopadhyay of indulging in a smear campaign against the Governor’s office.

Dhankhar also wrote, “In the aforesaid situation, I find it expedient to put in public domain the following aspects that indicate that there has been lack of propriety and caution at your end in reflecting on the office I hold."

The Governor also mentioned the earlier occasions when he was insulted in the assembly, including in December 2019 when the gates of the legislative house was locked, despite the Governor’s prior intimation to the Speaker on his intended visit.

It can be recalled that Dhankhar had earlier written a letter to the Speaker questioning the reason of selecting BJP MLA Mukul Roy who has defected to the TMC for the post of PAC chairman in the assembly which post is normally given to the opposition party.

