West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar calls CM Mamata Banerjee for talks at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan to discuss issues he had raised (in the past), which the state government didn’t respond to.

“Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert,” tweeted Dhankhar along with the letter he had written to Mamata Banerjee.

Citing Article 167, which states that the Chief Minister is ‘liable’ to furnish information to the Governor, Dhankhar in his letter stated that his attempts to open dialogue from the state government functionaries didn't materialize for which he had called the Chief Minister to open ‘dialogue’.

It can be noted that in the past few weeks the Governor had called upon several state government functionaries to get certain information about the functioning of the state government.

Slamming the Governor, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that whatever Governor does he puts it on public forum to get ‘publicity’.

“If the Governor had to tweet whatever he had written to the Chief Minister then he should have tweeted the questions he wanted to ask her. Even whatever he dreams he puts it on Twitter. The CM will think and do the needful,” said Ghosh.

Taking potshots at the Governor, senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the Governor should stop ‘publishing’ his functioning at public forums.

“The Chief Minister should go on her own and answer the queries of the Governor and the Governor on the other hand should stop tweeting whatever he does,” said Chakraborty.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:09 PM IST