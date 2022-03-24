West Bengal govt orders 10-day special clean-up drive; directs police to uncover illegal arms and ammunition across state

The West Bengal Government on Thursday ordered a 10-day special clean-up drive where-in it has directed the state police to uncover illegal arms and ammunition across the state.

Notably, this announcement comes on the day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visted Birbhum where eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

She said said suspects of the killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

West Bengal Government orders a 10-day special clean-up drive; directs Police to uncover illegal arms and ammunition across the state. — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

She also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.

"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.

Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

"Police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:46 PM IST