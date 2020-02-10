West Bengal govt announces Rs 2,55,677 crore budget for FY21 — here are the highlights

On Monday the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government presented its last budget before the 2021 Assembly elections.

The State budget is of 2,55,677 crores for the year 2020-21. The budget was presented by West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra who also commented that the "country’s economy was on ventilation".

"Bengal's GDP is 10.4, which is nearly twice that of national average," Mitra said. He said that "we have slid down" in the democracy index.

Despite this, Mitra added, the economic development of Bengal is undeterred. He said that in the present financial year, the state had generated "9 lakh 11 thousand employment opportunities".

Speaking at the post-Budget press meet, the Chief Minister added, "Centre nowadays does not consult states before taking any decision."

Here are the highlights from the state budget: