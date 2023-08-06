West Bengal Governor Proposes 'Peace Train' Amid Political Controversy | FPJ

Kolkata: After establishing the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan during the violence in rural polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has now proposed the running of a 'Peace Train' between Sealdah station in Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri station (NJP) in North Bengal.

While speaking at the 'Amrit Bharat Station' programs at Sealdah station, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bose referred to the recent violence during the rural polls and presented the idea of the Peace Train to the railway ministry. Additionally, the Governor also suggested running 'Kishan Express' and 'Culture on Wheels' trains.

TMC criticises proposal

The proposal drew criticism from Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who accused Bose of engaging in drama and acting on behalf of the BJP. Ghosh highlighted that similar trains were not introduced in Gujarat and questioned the Governor's alignment with the BJP.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar expressed support for the Governor's initiative and affirmed that a corruption-free government would soon be formed in Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized Modi's belief in violence-free elections and criticized the current administration for the violence during rural polls and alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, Senior CPI(M) leader Shamik Lahiri suggested that the Governor's statements were aimed at creating a conflict between the Central and Bengal governments, similar to the situation during the tenure of former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. However, Lahiri noted that the TMC had previously supported Dhankhar when he was nominated as the Vice President of the country.