West Bengal: Governor Bose Reiterates Call for Inclusion of Rabindranath Tagore's Name on UNESCO Heritage Plaque

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reiterated his call on Wednesday for the inclusion of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's name on the UNESCO heritage tag plaque at Visva Bharati University.

Speaking to the media, Bose emphasized Tagore's significance as an 'emotion.'

"There are certain values that are timeless and unchanging, and eternal truths and feelings are among them. Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur is an emotion and a feeling that resonates in the blood of every Indian who sings the national anthem. Gurudev symbolizes the highest cultural ideals of India. There is no instance where he can be overlooked, as he commands the utmost respect in the hearts of all Indians. He serves as a guiding light for the entire world in matters of cultural enlightenment," stated the Governor.

It is worth noting that Governor Bose had previously sought clarification from the Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty, regarding the omission of Tagore's name from the plaque.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also strongly criticized the same issue on several occasions.

"Tagore is the creator of Visva Bharati and Santiniketan; how can his name be omitted?" Mamata questioned and warned of protests if the plaque is not revised.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, also urged the inclusion of Tagore's name on the plaque.

