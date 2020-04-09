West Bengal Government Launches App For Health Workers While Also Preparing For Lockdown Extension

The West Bengal government is the first to launch the sandhan app on Thursday for health workers moving from one locality to another to find out which areas people are affected and then the precautionary measures will be taken for those areas. This app will help locate Covid-19 hotspots in the state. “We have already recognised seven to eight areas in the state as hot spots our chief secretary and other officers are working round the clock on this.” Said Mamata while also holding a meeting with medium and small scale industries(MSME) on how to tackle the Covid-19 situation.
The number of Covid-19 active cases in West Bengal stands at 80 and the number of death being 5. Furthermore Mamata said that migrant workers who are staying in West Bengal from 16 states are being taken care of by the state government which is feeding a total of two lakh migrant workers on a daily basis in 711 camps.
Since the lock down was announced, the MSME sector, travel and tourism and hotel industries have been affected, so has the tea industry. Mamata said that since the Centre has announced the re-opening of the tea industry the state government has taken the decision to do so but with 15% of the total working population is to be engaged at one time. “Since the top layer of tea leaves have to be plucked otherwise the tea plantations would be affected for the next year, thus it has been decided that on a rotation basis 15% of the work force will be engaged in the tea plantations at one time. Also factories can start maintenance and operational work with 15 percent staff on rotation basis.” Said Mamata who made it clear that tea plantations and factories will take all precautionary measures and use soap, masks and hand sanitisers in their factories.
Mamata is expected to have a meeting on 11th April with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing regarding the lock down situation. “The Chief Ministers will have a meeting with the Prime Minister on the 11th of April, after which can we take any decision. We will cooperate with the Centre if the lock down is extended and there is nothing to worry as Bengal is prepared to handle any situation,” Clarified Mamata who tried to understand ways in which to work in tandem with the MSMEs to keep the economy under control. Mamata also urged representatives of the MSME sector to manufacture masks as that would help their business and also asked the Chambers to take the responsibility of the markets.
