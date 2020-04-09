West Bengal Government Launches App For Health Workers While Also Preparing For Lockdown Extension

Since the lock down was announced, the MSME sector, travel and tourism and hotel industries have been affected, so has the tea industry. Mamata said that since the Centre has announced the re-opening of the tea industry the state government has taken the decision to do so but with 15% of the total working population is to be engaged at one time. “Since the top layer of tea leaves have to be plucked otherwise the tea plantations would be affected for the next year, thus it has been decided that on a rotation basis 15% of the work force will be engaged in the tea plantations at one time. Also factories can start maintenance and operational work with 15 percent staff on rotation basis.” Said Mamata who made it clear that tea plantations and factories will take all precautionary measures and use soap, masks and hand sanitisers in their factories.

Mamata is expected to have a meeting on 11th April with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing regarding the lock down situation. “The Chief Ministers will have a meeting with the Prime Minister on the 11th of April, after which can we take any decision. We will cooperate with the Centre if the lock down is extended and there is nothing to worry as Bengal is prepared to handle any situation,” Clarified Mamata who tried to understand ways in which to work in tandem with the MSMEs to keep the economy under control. Mamata also urged representatives of the MSME sector to manufacture masks as that would help their business and also asked the Chambers to take the responsibility of the markets.